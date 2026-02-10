Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled from Vandenberg SFB Wednesday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg SFB for 24 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled for liftoff between 6:07 a.m. and 10:07 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026.

A live webcast of the launch will start about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or at SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of the full launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms during the launch sequence, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at the time of launch.

This will be the third mission for the Falcon 9 booster assigned to this mission which previously launched NROL-105 and a prior Starlink mission.