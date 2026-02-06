Space X targeting Saturday morning for Falcon 9 rocket launch

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX plans open a launch window at 9:05 a.m. Saturday for 25 Starlink satellites in support of a Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Central Coast residents may feel the sonic boom from the launch's impact.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

Live webcasts of the mission will be available 10 minutes before liftoff on both the Space X website and social media page.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.