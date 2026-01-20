Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled from Vandenberg SFB Wednesday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch of 25 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled from Vandenberg SFB between 6:43 p.m. and 10:43 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21.

A live webcast of the launch from Space Launch Complex 4 East will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the possibility for one or more sonic booms across the region during the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at the time of launch.

This will be the tenth flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: SDA T1TL-B, SDA T1TL-C, and seven prior Starlink missions.