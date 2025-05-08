Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Friday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX announced a Falcon 9 launch of 26 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base for Friday, May 9 at 5 p.m. with backup launch opportunities until 7:21 p.m. the same evening.

According to SpaceX, an additional launch window was also announced for the following day, Saturday, May 10 beginning at 5 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will being about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

SpaceX warns that area residents may hear one or more sonic booms associated with the launch, but how far the sounds reach will depend on weather and other conditions at the time of the launch.

This will be the 14th flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, EarthCARE, NROL-186, Transporter-13, and six prior Starlink missions.