Vandenberg Space Force Base

Space X scheduling Falcon 9 rocket launch Saturday

today at 5:45 pm
Published 5:49 pm

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X plans to launch 27 Starlink satellites supporting a Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:02 p.m. Saturday.

Backup opportunities for the launch will be available until 6:47 p.m. on the same day as added launch chances starting at 2:29 p.m. on the following day.

This is the 17th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission and the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean, following stage separation.

Live webcasts of the mission will be available five minutes before liftoff on both the Space X website and social media page.

Those with images or videos of the launch are encouraged to share them with KEYT at the following link.

Caleb Nguyen

