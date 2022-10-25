Two weeks before the mid-term election and ballots are steadily coming in



SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calf. - It's two weeks until the mid-term election and even though the "official" voter registration deadline has passed, there are still ways to cast a ballot.

For those who are not registered, you can do so in person, at the Santa Barbara County election office, or on line with the Secretary of State's office.

Many people are automatically registered through the California Motor Voter program at the Department of Motor Vehicles when they get a drivers license or do a renewal.

Those new voters will be allowed to vote provisionally and after their registration is approved, their ballot will be accepted.

In Santa Barbara County, about 237,000 vote by mail ballots went out Oct. 7.

Voting began as soon as the ballots were received and voters made their choices. After that they have a choice to mail their ballot at a blue U.S. Postal Service mailbox, a county election drop box, or they can bring their ballot into the elections office in person, or hand it to an election worker on election day at a polling place.

Ballots received before election day will go through the signature verification process, and a computer will count them. No results will be released until after the polls close on Nov. 8, election day.

Among the closely watched races are city council seats in Carpinteria and Goleta, the 24th U.S. House of Representatives, and the 37th State Assembly seat.

Qualifications to Register to Vote

To register to vote in California, you must be:

A United States citizen and a resident of California. There are provisions for Military and Overseas voters.

18 years old or older on Election Day,

Not currently serving a state or federal prison term for the conviction of a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

Qualifications to Pre-register to Vote

To pre-register in California, you must:

Be 16 or 17 years old, and

Meet all of the other eligibility requirements to vote.

You will automatically be registered to vote on your 18th birthday.

For more information go to: SBCvote.com