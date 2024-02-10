Super Bowl LVIII: Matchup of 49ers and Chiefs has Raiders fans seeing red

LAS VEGAS - Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is home to the Raiders, but not this weekend.

On Sunday, the team's glitzy four-year-old stadium will host Super Bowl LVIII, which features two of the Raiders biggest rivals in San Francisco and Kansas City.

Having both the 49ers and Chiefs playing in the Big Game in Las Vegas on the Raiders home turf has left their loyal fans seeing red.

“Yeah, it kind of stings a little," said Rich Garcia, a Raiders fan from Denver. "I'd rather the Raiders be there, but it is what it is.”

For many in the Raider Nation, knowing that either the 49ers or Chiefs will host the Vince Lombardi Trophy inside the Raiders home stadium on Sunday night is almost too much to take.

“Honestly it really disturbs me, said Steve Almanza, a Raiders fan from Palos Verde Estates. "It disturbs me that the Chiefs are practicing in the (Raiders practice) facility, and that's a no no. Raider Nation don't like that.”

The Raiders rivalries with both Super Bowl participants goes back several decades. The Raiders and Chiefs have long been adversaries dating back to the days in the American Football League.

The Raiders dislike of 49ers has been mostly due to geography, since both teams occupied the Bay Area for many years during the Raiders two-stints in Oakland.

“No, not at all, Lauann Mallinson, a Raiders fan from New Jersey, when asked if she had any positive feelings about San Francisco or Kansas City. "Neither one. Neither team, so both teams can lose. Is that possible?"

Even though the Raiders are not playing this weekend in the Super Bowl, Raiders Nation has still been out in full force in Las Vegas all week long, where they have been showing their pride and poise and their unwavering commitment to an organization like no other.

“Our fan base is so strong and we're not going away," said Almanza. "We live and die by the Raiders. We live and die by the shield."

It's been 21 years since the Raiders last played in the Super Bowl, and 40 years since they last won it all, so their fans are more than ready to see the Silver and Black get back to the big game and return to glory.

“You know what?" asked Mallison. "Our time is coming. We're going to rebuild. We've got our coach (new head coach Antonio Pierce), so good things are about to happen.”

"We just got the best coach in the business and we actually have brotherhood and harmony," said Raiders fan Cedric Williamson from Lancaster. "Give us a couple of years and watch us get there baby."

In two years, the Raiders can return the favor back to San Francisco. Super Bowl LX is set to be held in the 49ers home Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in 2026.

As for this year, the Raider Nation will simply have to reconcile with the fact either Kansas City or San Francisco will get to celebrate a championship inside Allegiant Stadium come Sunday night.