Jonathan Taylor powers Colts to win in Germany, struggling teams pick up wins, Patriots prove to be elite in NFL’s Week 10

(CNN) — As the days grow shorter and darkness comes on quicker, the NFL season continues with a pivotal Week 10 delivering the same madness to which fans are accustomed.

The week was more eventful than usual, starting with the NFL trade deadline that was highlighted by the New York Jets making headlines after a shocking fire sale that saw Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams find new homes in Indianapolis and Dallas respectively.

Sunday got started bright and early with Jonathan Taylor leading the Colts to an overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Germany, which led right into multiple teams in the bottom of the standings finding a way to secure victories.

It also saw the New England Patriots officially commandeer their spot among the league’s elite and many blowouts in the late-game slate, including an appearance from President Donald Trump.

Here’s what you may have missed on Sunday.

Colts run all over Falcons in Germany

The NFL’s penultimate international game of the season took place at Berlin’s Olympiastadion and delivered one of the best games of the season.

Taylor powered the Colts to a 31-25 overtime victory over the Falcons in the first regular-season NFL game in the German capital.

The 26-year-old rushed for 244 yards and three touchdowns, becoming just the fourth player in league history to record at least 200 rushing yards and three rushing scores in a game twice in his career, joining Jim Brown, Adrian Peterson and Derrick Henry.

An 83-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter put the Colts ahead 22-17, but Atlanta answered with a one-yard touchdown from Tyler Allgeier to retake the lead with just over a minute left. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones then led an eight-play drive, setting up Michael Badgley’s 44-yard field goal to force overtime.

Taylor sealed the win for Indianapolis with a walk-off eight-yard touchdown in overtime, moving the Colts to an AFC South-best 8-2 record while the Falcons dropped to 3-6.

The Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins will close out the international slate on November 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid.

The week of the upset

The Jets, New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins haven’t had much to celebrate this season.

But on Sunday, all three teams managed to pick up a victory.

The Jets secured their first win of the season two weeks ago against the Cincinnati Bengals and were well-rested coming off their their bye week.

Riding that momentum, the Aaron Glenn-led squad faced the other Ohio-based team – the Cleveland Browns – and won 27-20 for their second consecutive win.

Special teams played the hero for Gang Green, scoring touchdowns on a kickoff return and a punt return with running back Breece Hall’s 42-yard receiving touchdown to cap it all off. Both teams are now 2-7. The Jets will look for their first three-game win streak since 2023 when they face the Patriots on Thursday Night Football next week.

Questions are swirling throughout the NFL about the futures of head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after the firing of general manager Chris Grier a week ago.

And a tough task was on hand for the Fins, facing the Buffalo Bills – a team that Miami had lost to seven-straight time entering the game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

The Fins blew out Buffalo 30-13 to snap the losing streak to their divison rivals and easing any qualms – at least for now.

The Saints turned to their rookie, second-round pick Tyler Shough, against division rivals Carolina Panthers and did he deliver.

The 26-year-old, out of Louisville, threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns in their 17-7 win to improve to 2-8 on the season.

Patriots are back. Are they here to stay?

Times were tough for the Patriots in the years following the departure of Tom Brady and Bill Bellichick.

With Mike Vrabel returning to Foxborough as head coach—a place where he won multiple Super Bowls as a player—and rookie quarterback Drake Maye emerging as the franchise leader they hoped for, New England has reestablished itself among the league’s elite teams.

The Pats marched into Tampa Bay and defeated Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers 28-23 as Maye passed for two touchdowns and rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson rushed for two more on the ground.

After a 4-13 record last season, New England finds themselves with a 8-2 record and an AFC East division lead.

A late-game slate filled with blowouts and the president

All the excitement fans were presented with earlier in the day was completely wiped up by the three-game late slate, which all featured blowouts.

Donald Trump became the first sitting president to attend a regular-season NFL game since President Jimmy Carter when he arrived Sunday at Northwest Stadium in Maryland for the Washington Commanders game against the Detroit Lions.

While the President was met with boos, so were the Commanders as they were crushed 44-22 by the Detroit Lions.

Sam Darnold is yet again proving why he is one of the most underrated quarterbacks in the league after leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 44-22 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The former first round pick 178 yards and a touchdown while defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the win. Seahawks find themselves in a race for the NFC West division with the Los Angeles Rams, who also won Sunday in convincing fashion.

Matt Stafford threw for four touchdowns in the team’s 42-26 win over the short-handed San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams find themselves with a 7-2 record with seven games remaining.

There is still one game to go in the week with the reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles visiting Titletown, USA, to face the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football.

