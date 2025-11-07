NCAA finds 6 players from 3 schools involved in fixing games

By Dana O’Neil, Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — An NCAA investigation into sports gambling-related infractions has led to six men’s basketball players from three schools receiving permanent bans from the sport, the organization said Friday.

The NCAA revealed the findings of three separate infractions decisions involving student-athletes from Arizona State, New Orleans and Mississippi Valley.

The players involved — Cedquavious Hunter, Dyquavian Short and Jamond Vincent of New Orleans; Donovan Sanders and Alvin Stredic of Mississippi Valley; and Chatton “BJ” Freeman of Arizona State — are no longer enrolled at their previous schools, according to the NCAA.

“Hunter and Sanders declined to participate in their respective cases,” the NCAA said in its statement. “Short, Vincent and Stredic were unresponsive to enforcement staff as their respective cases were processed. Freeman participated in a negotiated resolution and agreed to his violations.”

All of this comes as the feds pursue two separate gambling cases involving NBA players that include, according to reports from ESPN and Sports Illustrated, some of the same people behind the NCAA gambling scheme.

Shane Hennen and Marves Fairley, both indicted in both of the NBA-related cases, are also alleged to be behind the point-shaving scandal in college basketball, per ESPN and Sports Illustrated.

As this unfolds, the NCAA is also toying with changing its longstanding policy that prohibits college athletes and staff members from betting on pro sports.

The NCAA initially announced it would lift that gambling ban, but amid pushback from both Congress and Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey doubled back within days, giving member institutions until November 21 to vote to rescind the change.

In order to revert to the original rule and prohibit pro sports gambling, two-thirds of the schools (about 260) must file the necessary paperwork.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

