Australian radio host and ‘Fisk’ star Marty Sheargold fired for tirade against national women’s soccer team

(CNN) — Australian radio host Marty Sheargold has been fired after going on a misogynistic rant about the country’s women’s soccer team.

Known as the Matildas, the team lost their opening two games in the SheBelieves Cup in the United States, and their poor performance came under scrutiny from Sheargold on Monday.

“You know what they remind me of? Year 10 girls,” Sheargold said on “The Marty Sheargold Show” on Triple M, a nationwide broadcaster.

“All the infighting and all the friendship issues: ‘The coach hates me and I hate bloody training and Michelle’s being a b*tch,’” he added.

“Now I’m sorry to undermine the whole sport, but that’s what I think of it, so you can stick it up your arse.”

Sheargold went on to say that he would rather mutilate himself than watch the team play in next year’s Asian Cup, which Australia will host.

“Got any men’s sport?” added Sheargold, who is also a stand-up comedian and plays Ray Gruber in the TV legal comedy “Fisk.”

His comments triggered widespread condemnation, including from Australian field hockey international Rosie Malone, who posted a clip of his rant on her Instagram account.

“I honestly don’t know what is wrong with the world,” she wrote.

“I heard this on the radio yesterday in prime time (5.30pm) on the way to training and all I could think about was the young girls sitting in the car with their parents, maybe on the way to or from their own training sessions hearing this,” Malone added.

“I’m sure many of them would have been hurt and confused … I was in disbelief,” she said.

Sheargold and Triple M later apologized for the comments in a statement posted on “The Marty Sheargold Show” Instagram account.

“Any comedy, including mine, can miss the mark sometimes, and I can see why people may have taken offence at my comments regarding the Matildas,” Sheargold said. “I sincerely apologise.”

Triple M added that Sheargold’s comments “do not align with Triple M’s views and values, and Triple M remains steadfast in its strong support of all women’s and men’s sports.”

“We sincerely apologise for any offence or distress caused,” it added.

National soccer governing body Football Australia published a statement after the apology had been posted.

“Football Australia is deeply disappointed by the unacceptable comments made by Marty Sheargold,” it reads.

“Such remarks not only diminish the extraordinary achievements and contributions of our women’s national football team but also fail to recognise the profound impact they have had on Australian sport and society.”

“While we acknowledge the apologies issued by both Triple M and Marty Sheargold, this incident is a stark reminder of the responsibility media outlets and personalities have in fostering respectful and constructive discussions about women’s sport and its participants,” the statement continues.

“Every comment, every report, and every discussion shape public perception and reinforces our society’s values toward women and girls in sport.”

Sheargold did not appear during his usual slot on Triple M radio on Wednesday evening.

His departure was later confirmed by Sheargold and Triple M parent company Southern Cross Austereo in a joint statement that said they had “mutually agreed to part ways.”

“I fully understand the gravity of my comments,” Sheargold said in the statement, reported by CNN affiliate 9 News. “I’d like to sincerely apologise to the Matildas and the broader organisation.”

Southern Cross Austereo chief content officer Dave Cameron added that a new host would be announced “in due course.”

“Southern Cross Austereo (SCA) takes its responsibility to listeners, shareholders, and clients seriously and its programming should align with the standards and expectations of its audience,” Cameron said. “Right now, it’s clear this is a moment for reflection and review.”

CNN has contacted Southern Cross Austereo for comment.

