Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov escorted off Frontier Airlines plane after exit-row dispute

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov “was asked to deplane” a Frontier Airlines plane after a disagreement over him sitting in an exit-row seat, the airline said in a statement to CNN.

In a video that was shared on social media, Nurmagomedov can be seen in a tense discussion with a staff member on board the airplane before he departs the plane. The 36-year-old is widely considered to be one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. In a post on Sunday on X about the incident, Nurmagomedov wrote that a “lady” had been “very rude” to him.

“On Jan. 11, 2025, as flight 4401 from Las Vegas to San Francisco was preparing for departure, a flight attendant initiated the customary briefing for exit row passengers,” Frontier said in a statement. “Customer Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was seated in an exit row, was asked multiple times if he was willing and able to assist in the event of an emergency.

“According to the flight attendant, Mr. Nurmagomedov did not respond, despite repeated attempts, which placed him in non-compliance with FAA requirements. As a result, he was asked to move to a different upgraded seat which he refused to do.

“Therefore, in accordance with airline and FAA policy, he was asked to deplane. The decision to deplane the customer was in no way related to his ethnicity and we have refunded him and his traveling companions for their flights.”

In the video, the staff gives Nurmagomedov the option of changing his seat to sit in a non-exit row, or exit the plane and rebook on another flight. She says the reason is because “flight attendants” are “not comfortable” with him sitting in the exit row. Nurmagomedov complains that that is unfair, and the staff says, “it is fair.”

CNN was not able to determine what happened before the video began, and the video appears to be edited between the exchange and Nurmagomedov’s departure from the plane.

Nurmagomedov wrote on X on Sunday after the incident: “Lady who comes to me with questions was very rude from the very beginning, even though I speak very decent English and can understand everything and agreed to assist, she still insists on removing me from my seat.

“What was the base for that, racial, national or other one, I’m not sure. But after 2 minutes of conversation, she called security and I was deplaned from this aircraft, after 1,5 hour I boarded another airline one and left to my destination.

“I did my best to stay calm and respectful as you can see on the video. But those crew members could do better next time and just be nice with clients.”

CNN has reached out to Nurmagomedov for comment.

The video begins with Nurmagomedov, who retired with an unbeaten 29-0 record, saying: “I know the language, I know English, I know how to help people.”

The flight attendant replies that “it’s not about the language, sir,” before adding: “So what we’re going to do is we’re either going to have you switch your seat, because my flight attendants are not allowing you to sit in the exit row, or you’re going to have to get off this plane and then we’ll have to rebook you.”

Numagomedov says it’s “not fair,” adding: “When I was making check-in, they asked me: ‘Do I know English?’ I said yes. Then why you guys do this?”

Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 after victory over Justin Gaethje. He defeated Conor McGregor in a blockbuster bout in 2018 and in 2022 was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.