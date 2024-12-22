Charlie Woods hits first-ever hole-in-one playing alongside father Tiger at PNC Championship

By Kevin Dotson, CNN

(CNN) — Tiger Woods may be the best golfer ever, but the best shot of the day at the PNC Championship belongs to his son Charlie.

On the par 3 fourth hole, Charlie’s tee shot landed softly on the green rolled into the hole for a hole-in one. The 15-year-old was walking off the tee and didn’t initially realize that his ball had dropped in for eagle.

As the crowd roared, Charlie sheepishly asked “Did it go in?”

Proud father Tiger was grinning ear to ear as they celebrated with a hug and a playful shove from the elder Woods.

The ace was young Woods’ first-ever hole-in-one and catapulted Team Woods into the tournament lead.

As he walked toward the fourth green Charlie told ESPN, “It was awesome! I didn’t think it went in. I don’t believe anybody until I go up and see it.”

The PNC Championship is a two-day, 36-hole competition that features 20 major champions and their family members playing in a scramble format. This is the fifth time Tiger and Charlie have played the event.

