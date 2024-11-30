Buffalo Bills ask fans to help clear snow as Highmark Stadium braces for ‘two to three feet of snow’ over the weekend

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — It must be holiday season when the Buffalo Bills are asking fans to help clear snow at the team’s Highmark Stadium.

Last year’s Super Bowl runner-up the San Francisco 49ers will make the trip to Buffalo for Week 13’s edition of Sunday Night Football, but the elements may pose as much difficulty as the opposing team.

According to meteorologists, two to three feet of snow could hit the stadium, with the most likely scenario being 20-30 inches of snowfall. Forecasts show that the temperatures will plunge to around 28 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday night with a wind chill of 19 degrees Fahrenheit. Wind speeds ahead of the game will reach around 15 mph.

To prepare the stands and areas around the stadium for gameday, the Bills are once again asking for their supporters’ help. Anyone over the age of 18 who feels up to the task will be paid a rate of $20 per hour and provided with hot food and drinks, as well as shovel for clearing snow.

The Bills are used to playing in frigid conditions and defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round of playoffs last season, with Highmark Stadium once again coated in snow. Fans who braved the chill celebrated by tossing snow in the air after every touchdown.

Led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo has been one of the best teams in the NFL this season and boasts a 9-2 record heading into Week 13. After the Miami Dolphins were beaten 30-17 by the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving, the Bills can clinch the AFC East division on Sunday with a victory.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.