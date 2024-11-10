Joey Logano wins third career NASCAR Cup Series championship

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Joey Logano took home his third career NASCAR Cup Series championship at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona on Sunday.

Logano held off teammate and last year’s champion Ryan Blaney for the final 20 laps to take the checkered flag. Blaney was looking to become the first back-to-back champion since Jimmie Johnson won five straight from 2006-2010.

With the win, Logano becomes the 10th driver in NASCAR history to win three or more titles. He previously won the championship in 2018 and 2022.

An exuberant Logano told the NBC broadcast after the race, “I love the playoffs, I love it, man.”

“What a race, what a Team Penske battle there at the end,” Logano continued. “Had a good restart, was able to get in front of the No. 12, had good long-run speed and that was all I had to hold him off. To get three of them, that’s pretty special.”

Logano’s third title wasn’t always guaranteed after he was eliminated in the Round of 12 at Charlotte Motor Speedway last month. However, Alex Bowman’s No. 48 car was disqualified for failing weight requirements in a post-race inspection. Logano was then reinstated.

A week later, Logano won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the Round of 8 to clinch his spot in the championship race.

Team Penske’s recent dominance continued as Logano’s win gives the team its third consecutive title after Blaney won last year.

Blaney said he was “worn out” but celebrated his teammates victory following the race.

“Congrats to him, congrats to the 22 team, Penzoil and Ford,” Blaney said. “They put together a great playoffs and if we are going to race somebody, I am happy it was him for the championship. I am happy to be 1-2 for Roger (Penske). Three in a row for Roger is super amazing … At least a Penske car won it. Heck of a battle. Hope the fans enjoyed it. Hopefully we come back even stronger next year.”

The championship came down to four drivers – Logano, Blaney, Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron and Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing team owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

Byron finished in third and Reddick finished sixth.

The 34-year-old Logano finishes the 2024 season with three race wins.

