Lucrative prizes won by world’s top athletes at inaugural women’s-only Athlos event

(CNN) — Some of the world’s best track and field athletes competed for lucrative prizes on Thursday, as the inaugural women-only Athlos event got underway in New York.

Launched by entrepreneur and Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, the track and field meet bids to showcase the very best women in world athletics and offers race winners $60,000.

The prize money is twice what athletes currently win at the Diamond League finale, according to Reuters. The winner of each race also receives a custom Tiffany crown.

Ohanian, the husband of tennis legend Serena Williams, says he wants the event to usher in a new chapter for women’s athletics.

“I asked these women, I was like, ‘Hey, so what is your top prize at the end of a season for winning?’ And they said $30,000. And I said, ‘Great, I’m going to double it for one single race,’” Ohanian previously told Reuters.

Triple Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas was among some of the world-class athletes to participate on Thursday.

The American, though, was edged out by compatriot Brittany Brown in the 200m.

“I feel like this sport is really changing and growing. I’m excited to be a part of it,” Brown said.

World record holder Faith Kipyegon, who won her third successive Olympic title earlier this year, claimed victory in the 1500m, while Olympic champion Marileidy Paulino clinched the 400m win.

Ohanian, who has already heavily invested in National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side Angel City FC, says he hopes to continue growing the event and the profile of women’s athletics.

“You just look at the follower counts, you look at the engagement. Women athletes – and in this example, with track – just are way more compelling,” Ohanian told Reuters.

“I have a ‘spidey sense’ for where there are hyper-engaged communities of fans and women’s sports has them in droves.”

Ohanian’s creation and championing of Athlos continues a recent trend of raised investment into both men’s and women’s track and field.

Earlier this month, the Diamond League announced it would increase its prize money for the 2025 season. The total prize money per discipline will now be between $30,000 and $50,000 at regular meetings and between $60,000 and $100,000 for the season-finale.

Earlier this year, American sprint legend Michael Johnson also announced a new track and field event called Grand Slam Track which will boast a bumper prize purse for athletes.

