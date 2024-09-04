Columbus Blue Jackets teammates honor the late Johnny Gaudreau

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Columbus Blue Jackets players Boone Jenner, Erik Gudbranson, Sean Kuraly, and Zach Werenski each somberly honored their former teammate, Johnny Gaudreau, on Wednesday at a press conference arranged by the team.

“In the past few days, moving through all the emotions – anger, sadness, disbelief, and emptiness – I’ve come to realize how much love I have for John,” the Blue Jackets’ captain Jenner said while recounting the shock of losing a beloved peer and the utter sadness he felt.

“Many of us know John for his superstardom presence on the ice. He played with such joy and passion, dominating at every level he went despite the odds stacked against him due to his size.

“But we will deeply miss the way he carried that same joy off the ice, whether it was at the arena or at home with his family, the joy I was so lucky to have witnessed,” Jenner said while trying to hold back tears.

The four players each wore blue, team-issued collared shirts with Gaudreau’s No. 13 stitched in and took turns dedicating words to Gaudreau and his brother Matthew.

The brothers were killed late Thursday night after being struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bikes on a New Jersey roadway, just hours before they were to serve as groomsmen at their sister’s wedding in Philadelphia.

Jenner choked up while remembering how Gaudreau and his wife, Meredith, supported Jenner and his wife during a “tough time” earlier in the year.

“They were there for us like a family of their own.”

Jenner was able to smile while recounting Gaudreau’s unique diet.

“John was truly one of a kind. One of the many things I’ll miss is seeing people’s reaction to his pregame meal routine for the first time – a mountain of sauce-free pasta topped with butter (and) paired with a Coke,” the 11-year NHL veteran said.

Erik Gudbranson, who played with Gaudreau while the two were members of the Calgary Flames, also said his former teammate was “one of a kind” and that he loved him.

“You’re an amazing father. I’ll forever remember you complaining about a sore back after spending the night in Noa’s (Gaudreau’s daughter) crib and the pride you carried the day you brought Johnny (Gaudreau’s son) into the room for the first time.

“The love you shared with Meredith was a sight to behold.

“You are truly a family man, and you will continue to inspire me,” Gudbranson said, getting emotional.

After his dedication, Gudbranson pleaded to those gathered and those watching on the team’s YouTube site not to drink and drive – referring to Sean Higgins, who was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in the second degree after Thursday’s incident.

“If you think about driving after a few beers or a fun night, please, please, please do not. Find a way home.”

The team’s general manager and president of hockey operations, Don Waddell, said he had been in touch with the families and planned for the team to attend the Gaudreau brother’s funeral.

A date for the service has yet to be announced.

Waddell said there was still too much grieving to work through before planning how to honor Gaudreau at the team’s first home game.

