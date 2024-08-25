Alabama teen dies after head injury during high school football game

By Melissa Alonso, CNN

(CNN) — An Alabama community is in mourning following the death of a high school quarterback who suffered a brain injury during the school’s season opener Friday night, according to statements from school officials and the teen’s family.

Caden Tellier was taken to a hospital in critical condition after a head injury in John T. Morgan Academy’s game against visiting Southern Academy, officials said Friday night, and his death was announced the next day.

Tellier was 16, according to CNN affiliate WSFA. He suffered a brain injury, according to a social media post from Alabama Independent School Association Executive Director Michael McLendon. Officials didn’t share details on how Tellier was injured.

“Our boy, Caden Tellier has met Jesus face to face,” Tellier’s parents said Saturday in a statement. “Everyone who knows Caden has known kindness, generosity and love, and true to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time.

“﻿Lives have been touched by the way he lived and now lives will be saved through his passing.”

Morgan Academy Headmaster Bryan Oliver called Tellier a shining light who graced the halls of the Selma, Alabama, private school.

“He was a student, a friend, an athlete and most important a Christ follower. There are no words to describe how we feel as a school community and family,” Oliver said in statement posted on social media.

The Tellier family said a service will be scheduled soon. Morgan Academy school officials have suspended all school activities this week, according to the school association.

