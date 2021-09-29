Rojas lifts Marlins over Mets 3-2 to snap 7-game skid

AP National Sports

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Miguel Rojas’ two-run single capped a three-run rally in the eighth inning, spoiling Taijuan Walker’s longest start in more than four years and sending the Miami Marlins to a 3-2 victory over the New York Mets. Miami snapped a seven-game losing streak while the Mets lost for the 11th time in 14 games. New York jumped to a 2-0 lead when Michael Conforto — an impending free agent who could be playing his final homestand with the Mets — hit a 469-foot homer off Elieser Hernandez in the fourth and Brandon Nimmo laced a two-out RBI double in the fifth.