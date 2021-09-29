Long injury list leaves big questions for winless Colts

AP National Sports

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich isn’t sure who he’ll have for Sunday’s game at Miami. Quarterback Carson Wentz played last week with two sprained ankles that are still healing. 2020 All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson’s streak of 51 consecutive starts is in jeopardy because of his own sprained ankle. Right tackle Braden Smith has missed the last two games with a strained right foot. And that’s just the start for the winless Colts.