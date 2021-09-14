Rodgers, Story go deep, Rockies beat Braves 5-4

AP National Sports

By GEORGE HENRY

AP Sports Writer

ATLANTA (AP) — Brendan Rodgers hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning, Trevor Story went deep in the second and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4. Jon Gray pitched five innings as the Rockies, far back in the NL West standings, moved to 22-51 on the road coming off a four-game series win at Philadelphia. NL East-leading Atlanta, going for its fourth straight division title, began the night with a 4 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia. The Braves had won five of seven. Atlanta put two on in the ninth inning before Carlos Estévez got Jorge Soler to pop out for his his eighth save in 13 chances.