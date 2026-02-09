Surfers Rave about Rincon Classic 2026

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (KEYT) Wahines enjoyed some the waves in Hawaii-like weather on the final day of the Rincon Classic.

Chris Keet and Surf Happens are being commended for picking such a great weekend for surfers form the 805 to compete along the so called queen of the coast.

"This weekend has turned out to be phenomenal a unicorn at the queen of the coast the waves are pumping, the sun is shining, it is 80 degrees, it is why we live here and from the youngest 10 and younger all the way up to the 65 and over divisions everyone is ripping. We have already awarded our pro champion Demiitri Poulos and the action could not be hotter," said Keet.

People ask do people do anything for the Super bowl and I say this is our Super Bowl people who live here and surf Rincon with waves like this , this is this is our super bowl," said Tony Luna.

The grand masters enjoyed being out there with their friends.

"Yesterday was one of the best days of the it was the best day of year to be out there with 6 or 5 other people pretty incredible"Even those who didn't make the final came out to watch, " said Ryan Moore.

Kala Iglesias, 16, came out watch the finals.

"I got 4th, but I still had fun it has been pretty sunny all day," said Iglesias.

And this year the queen and kings are being crowned on the sand.

For information visit https://www.rinconclassic.com