Young Soccer players flock to see U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Soccer fans and players of all ages filled Harder Stadium at UCSB on Tuesday night, but not to see the Gauchos play, they came to see the USWNT also known as U.S. Women's National Soccer Team play Chile.

There are 17,000 seats in the stadium named after a football coach when UCSB had football was upgrades about a decade ago.

It is considered one of the best soccer venues and referred to as Soccer Heaven by some athletes.

Some local AYSO players and members of Central Coast Surf club soccer teams got to enter the stadium early and take photos on the field.

Cydney Justman of Girls Inc Santa Barbara brought dozens of girls to the game.

Many of the girls and young women said they couldn't to see a certain Olympic Gold Medalist with a famous last name.

"Trinity Rodman. Why? Because she's a really good soccer player and i just want to see her really bad"

Leh Gomen Rylee McGill Viviana Reyes and Hazel Mcgill from Central Coast Soccer Club came hours before the games started at 7 p.m.

Brooke, Carter and Ellie Rozhko dressed in team US colors.

Mila Mctiernan, Sierra Hope, Page Hall and Merrick Hope came from San Luis Obispo to watch and went in with the crowd that looked like a sea of fans.

Dennice Marin of Oxnard doesn't play but appreciated seeing women in the spotlight.

"Also excitingly she just signed the largest women's project ever she signed with washington spirit and we are going to watch her play tonight," said Sydney Baritone, who used to play club while at UCSB.

The girls also play for Central Coat Surf. They love to play and this is their first time seeing the pros in person rather than on TV.

