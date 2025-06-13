Foresters win home opener

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Foresters’ home opener at a packed Eddie Mathews Field ended with a 5-1 win against a new CCL team, the Philippines Baseball Group. The ’Sters took advantage of anything the Filipinos gave them, while also getting a very good game from four pitchers. The group combined combined for eleven strikeouts, while allowing only six hits, all of which were singles. Santa Barbara moved to 4-1 both on the young season.

After a scoreless first inning, the Foresters got things started in the second. Brenton Clark led off with a single before Cole Chamberlain barely missed a home run, the ball clanging off the top of the wall and sending Clark to third. Clark came home via a balk, followed by Chamberlain being sent home by a Sawyer Farr single. Easton Rulli later scored and Addison Klepsch rounded out the four-run inning by alertly scoring all the way from second on a passed ball.

Starter Aidan Keenan was dominant on the bump for the ’Sters in his three innings of work. After he gave up a leadoff baserunner in each of the first two innings, he got the next three in both, five of them by strikeout. He wound up allowing only giving up one hit and walking two.

It took until the fifth for the Filipinos to get on the board. Josh Hyneman pitched a scoreless fourth in relief of Keenan before being tagged for the run. Hyneman limited the damage, however, striking out the next two to escape the inning.

An immediate response let the ’Sters recapture a four-run lead, with Terrence Kiel II essentially single-handedly generating a run. After he singled, he proceeded to steal both second and third before Clark singled him home.

Hyneman’s night ended in the top of the seventh, finishing off three-plus innings of strong work. He finished with a final line of three hits, a walk, one earned run, and two strikeouts.

A bases-loaded jam in the top of the seventh gave the Foresters a scare, but Zeke Adderley’s two strikeouts helped them escape unscathed.

JD Goodcase came in to grab the last six outs, with the final out coming on a great throw from Chamberlain to nab a straying runner at second base.

The Foresters are back at Eddie Mathews tomorrow against the San Diego Bombers. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 pm, with live radio coverage on the Foresters YouTube channel.

(Article courtesy of Sasha Duda of Santa Barbara Foresters).