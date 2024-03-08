Kayla Day loses in straight sets in second round at Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - Kayla Day played well in her unexpected second round tennis match at Indian Wells.

The 24-year old Day from Santa Barbara lost in two hard-fought sets 7-6, 6-4 to Nadia Podoroska.

Day was a late addition to the main draw after defending champion Elena Rybakina withdrew due to sickness.

It was Day's first appearance at Indian Wells since 2018.

On the men's side former UCSB standout Nicolas Moreno De Alboran lost his first round match against fellow qualifier Lukas Klein 7-6, 6-4.