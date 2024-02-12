Vegas hands off Super Bowl to New Orleans which is no stranger to hosting the big game

LAS VEGAS, Nevada. - It won't be easy to top Super Bowl LVIII but the Big Easy says they are up for the challenge.

The official Super Bowl handoff took place at the Mandalay Bay with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell giving the ceremonial football to officials from New Orleans that included Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Saints owner Gayle Benson.

Super Bowl LIX will be the 11th time that New Orleans will have hosted a Super Bowl which ties Miami for the most ever.

The biggest football game of the year will take place on February 9, 2025.

It will be hard to match the first-ever Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

The star-studded week in Vegas was capped with Kansas City beating San Francisco 25-22 in overtime as Patrick Mahomes threw a short touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman to set off a wild celebration.

CBS announced that Super Bowl 58 was the most-watched telecast in history with an average of 123.4 million viewers across all of the CBS's platforms.

Members of the New Orleans Super Bowl LIX Host Committee spend the week in Las Vegas getting people excited for the big game to return to the Crescent City for the first time since 2013.