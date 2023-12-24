Los Angeles Chargers can’t pull off upset as they fall in the final minute to Buffalo

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - The Los Angeles Chargers put a scare into Buffalo before losing 24-22 on a 29-yard Tyler Bass field goal with 28 seconds left in the game.

It was the Chargers first game under interim head coach Giff Smith who took over for the fired Brandon Staley.

The fresh start seemed to energize the Chargers as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Easton Stick.

The Bills led 14-10 at halftime and pushed the lead to 21-13 late in the third quarter on a 1-yard touchdown plunge by quarterback Josh Allen who also had a 2-yard td run in the first half.

But on the leg of Cameron Dicker who booted 5 field goals including a 53-yarder with 5:26 to go in the game, the Chargers grabbed a 22-21 lead.

But the Bills marched 64 yards down the field to set up the game-winning kick by Bass.

The Chargers fell to 5-10 on the year after losing for the 6th time in the past 7 games including four in a row at SoFi Stadium.

The Bills improved to 9-6 despite losing the turnover battle 3-0.

Allen finished 15-of-21 for 237 yards including a 57-yard touchdown strike to Gabe Davis early in the second quarter.