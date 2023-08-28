Kayla Day loses first round US Open match

NEW YORK, NY.- Kayla Day never could get into her match against Sorana Cirstea and the Santa Barbara pro tennis player lost in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 in the first round at the US Open.

Day, ranked a career-best 91, was tied early at 1 in the opening set before Cirstea, ranked #30, rattled off the next three games to take control of the set.

The 23-year old Day could manage just one break in the match when she trimmed the second set deficit to 3-2.

But Cirstea broke right back and cruised to the first round victory.

Day captured the US Open Juniors Championship back in 2016.