Skip to Content
More Sports

Kayla Day loses first round US Open match

DAY TEASE.00_00_12_28.Still001
ESPN +
Kayla Day loses first round match at the US Open.
By
Published 10:29 pm

NEW YORK, NY.- Kayla Day never could get into her match against Sorana Cirstea and the Santa Barbara pro tennis player lost in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 in the first round at the US Open.

Day, ranked a career-best 91, was tied early at 1 in the opening set before Cirstea, ranked #30, rattled off the next three games to take control of the set.

The 23-year old Day could manage just one break in the match when she trimmed the second set deficit to 3-2.

But Cirstea broke right back and cruised to the first round victory.

Day captured the US Open Juniors Championship back in 2016.

Article Topic Follows: More Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content