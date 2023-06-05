‘How bout them Cowgirls!’ Santa Barbara team wins all-girls flag football Tournament of Champions

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There is some serious girl power in Santa Barbara.

The Wyoming Cowgirls beat the UCSB Gauchos to win the inaugural all-girls flag football Tournament of Champions.

Both 4th-6th grade teams are from Santa Barbara's Friday Night Lights and the championship game was played in Los Alamitos.

Over 100 teams and more than 1,000 players participated in the 1-day event.

The Wyoming Cowgirls consists of: Charlotte Rottman, Maddy and Jacqui Stoll, Alex Le Renard, Gabby Gamprell, Wynne Singer, Emily Groenenger and Kaila Stump.

The head coach is Steve Rottman and his assistant is David Gamprell.

Santa Barbara FNL has been around for six seasons and this was the first time there was an all-girls league.

This was the first time a Santa Barbara-based team has won the Tournament of Champions.

Girls flag football is now a CIF sport in high school football with the first season beginning this fall.