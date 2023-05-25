Top surfers including local pro Lakey Peterson will compete at Surf Ranch Pro in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. - It's the perfect way to kick off the second half of the WSL season, a stop at the Surf Ranch that generates the perfect wave.

The top surfers in the world including Santa Barbara pro Lakey Peterson will be battling it out in the WSL Surf Ranch Pro as they continue their quest to land in the top 5 to have a chance at the end of the season to compete for a world title.

The competition is Saturday and Sunday and it will include under lights night surfing.

Peterson made the first half cut on tour but she hopes to be more consistent with her scoring in the second half of 2023 and give her a shot at the top five.

Peterson said, "The season so far for me has been kind of up and down not my best to be honest. I feel like I am surfing really well but I just feel my results have not been there. I am just going to keep working my hardest doing everything I can so that's I can really do so if it happens cool and it doesn't it's not meant to be but I am looking forward to giving it a good crack."

For ticket information visit surfranchpro.com