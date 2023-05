SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Kayla Day scored one of her biggest victories of her career as the Santa Barbara pro tennis player defeated Ann Li 6-2, 6-2 to win the 100K championship in Bonita Springs, Florida.

It was the second time that Day beat Li in the last six weeks.

The 23-year old lefty is seeded 3rd in the upcoming 60k in Naples and then she heads to Paris for the French Open qualifier.