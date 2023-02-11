Skip to Content
today at 12:53 am
Sports betting at Super Bowl is part of the game plan for fans in Phoenix

Betting on the Super Bowl is more popular than ever with so many states including Arizona legalizing sports gaming.

PHOENIX-- For the first time ever a Super Bowl will be played in a state that has legalized sports gambling.

Arizona is one of 36 states that allows sports betting and fans attending the Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium can place a bet on-site and then take their seats before Kansas City and Philadelphia square off.

A record 16 billion dollars is expected to be bet on Super Bowl LVII with more than 50 million people placing a wager on the game.

Mike Klan

