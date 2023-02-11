Former Carp and Poly star Chris Gocong talks Eagles and Andy Reid ahead of Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz.- Chris Gocong is connected to Super Bowl LVII in several ways.

The former Carpinteria High School and Cal Poly standout was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the third round of the NFL Draft in 2006.

He spend four seasons in Philadelphia playing for head coach Andy Reid and linebackers coach Steve Spagnuolo.

Reid is now a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Kansas City and Spagnuolo is the Chiefs defensive coordinator.

Gocong loved playing linebacker for those coaches but his heart is with Philadelphia and he is picking the Eagles in Sunday's big game.