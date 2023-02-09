Skip to Content
More Sports
By
Published 7:23 pm

Eagles undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship has made the most of his opportunities

SUPER BOWL WED NIGHT PKG.00_05_14_05.Still005
Philadelphia Eagles undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship talks about his unlikely journey to the Super Bowl

PHOENIX, AZ. - Reed Blankenship is just days away from playing in Super Bowl LVII, quite a journey for the undrafted rookie safety out of Middle Tennessee State.

Blankenship beat long odds just to make the Philadelphia Eagles roster out of training camp.

As expected he barely played in the first seven games of the season but an injury to C.J. Gardner Johnson thrust him on the field.

Blankenship ended up playing ten regular season games with 4 starts.

He made the most of his opportunities and even intercepted Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

Now the 23-year old from Lester, Alabama is getting ready to play against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

Article Topic Follows: More Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content