Eagles undrafted rookie Reed Blankenship has made the most of his opportunities

PHOENIX, AZ. - Reed Blankenship is just days away from playing in Super Bowl LVII, quite a journey for the undrafted rookie safety out of Middle Tennessee State.

Blankenship beat long odds just to make the Philadelphia Eagles roster out of training camp.

As expected he barely played in the first seven games of the season but an injury to C.J. Gardner Johnson thrust him on the field.

Blankenship ended up playing ten regular season games with 4 starts.

He made the most of his opportunities and even intercepted Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers.

Now the 23-year old from Lester, Alabama is getting ready to play against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.