Eagles standout receivers Brown and Smith talk about how they compliment and push each other

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith talk about their successful tandem.

PHOENIX, AZ. - Sure the Philadelphia Eagles used an outstanding rushing attack to push around their opponents to capture the NFC Championship.

But they also have a dynamic duo at wide receiver in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Brown had 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He is more of a downfield threat than Smith, gaining over 41 percent of the Eagles yards in the air which was third in the NFL.

DeVonta Smith is more of Philadelphia's intermediate receiver, averaging 9.9 yards in the air per target.

He set a franchise record for wide receivers with 95 receptions.

Smith totaled 1,196 yards with 7 touchdowns.

Philadelphia faces Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

