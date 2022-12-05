SB Foresters spread holiday cheer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball team has delivered 10 national championships for its fans on the Central Coast, including the last three in a row. Last weekend, the team continued another tradition: delivering Christmas trees and presents to deserving families through its Hugs for Cubs program.

Working with partner Compass Real Estate, Foresters staff brought trees and lights to numerous families located throughout Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Santa Maria and Lompoc. The families also received presents donated by Foresters family members, including children’s books, toys, stuffed animals, gingerbread houses and more.

“What a great day it was, just seeing the smiles that a tree and a hug can bring,” said longtime Foresters manager Bill Pintard.

“Compass has been proud to help the Foresters and Hugs for Cubs with their Xmas giving program for seven years,” said John Nisbet of Compass. “We feel blessed to be able to partner with the Foresters and be part of sharing love and caring with these families.”

The Hugs for Cubs program works year-round to help families, mostly working with families battling serious childhood disease or injury. During the baseball season, team members meet regularly with kids in the hospital or at the ballpark. The Foresters return to the field in June, but will be hosting the annual Hall of Fame dinner on February 5. Visit www.sbforesters.org for more information on the Hugs for Cubs.

By Jim Buckley, for Santa Barbara Foresters