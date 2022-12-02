Skip to Content
Kayla Day visits Montessori Center School to talk with students

Kayla Day talks to students at Montessori Center School.

GOLETA, Calif. - Kayla Day loved going to Montessori Center School when she was little and she was just as excited to return to campus as a 24-year old pro tennis player.

Day spoke to the kids about her journey that has taken her all over the world to compete in tennis.

She talked about the importance of sports in her life and how she valued her time at Montessori Center School.

The current students asked Day several questions and were impressed when she told them that she has probably won more than 100 trophies in her tennis career.

After the talk Day hit some tennis balls outside with some of the kids.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12.

