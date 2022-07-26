Skip to Content
Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club makes big splash at Junior Olympics

The Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club won the championship in the girls 14u Platinum Division at the 2022JO's

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It was a golden moment for the Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club.

They captured the 14u Platinum Division girls championship at the 2022 Junior Olympics at Stanford with a hard-fought 12-11 win over Vanguard Aquatics of Orange County.

Charlotte Raisin was named the Most Valuable Player.

The SB 805 Water Polo Club 12u girls captured silver after advancing to the championship game before falling 7-5 to Vanguard Aquatics.

Mike Klan

