Skip to Content
More Sports
By
Published 11:32 pm

SB Foresters head to Wichita looking for a three-peat

FORESTERS.00_00_24_23.Still001
Foresters are going for a 3-peat in Wichita.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters are on their way to Kansas as the two-time defending National Baseball Congress World Series champions.

The Foresters have a record 9 overall NBC titles.

Santa Barbara brings a 25-12 record into this year's tournament and they come to Wichita playing well, having won 11 of their last 13 games.

Santa Barbara's first game is scheduled for Friday, July 29 against Sunflower, Ks at 6:30pm Pacific Time.

Article Topic Follows: More Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content