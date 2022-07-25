SB Foresters head to Wichita looking for a three-peat

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters are on their way to Kansas as the two-time defending National Baseball Congress World Series champions.

The Foresters have a record 9 overall NBC titles.

Santa Barbara brings a 25-12 record into this year's tournament and they come to Wichita playing well, having won 11 of their last 13 games.

Santa Barbara's first game is scheduled for Friday, July 29 against Sunflower, Ks at 6:30pm Pacific Time.