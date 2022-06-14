UCSB student is taking a thrill ride straight to Hollywood

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nick Broms is on a joyride to Hollywood.

The UCSB student who is studying Ocean Science is the star of a documentary called Nick Broms: What's the Rush?

It will make its world premiere this Friday, June 17 at the famed Chinese Theatre at 9pm and it is already sold out.

The documentary is part of the Dances with Films Festival in Los Angeles.

Broms is a pro skateboarder and a 2-time Junior World Champion and the documentary follows him skating down the coast from Eureka to his hometown of La Jolla.

He skated on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and reached 66 miles per hour bombing downhill in Malibu.

He hinted that he skated down the steep and winding Gibraltar Road which is known as toughest cycling climb in Santa Barbara.

He also skated in Santa Cruz and the 10-day shoot ended with him completing a 'bucket list' of a hill Via Capri in his hometown.

Director Donovan Griffin says he hopes this documentary will inspire people in all walks of life to pursue their passion despite of risks.

He says Nick Broms: What's the Rush? will be shown at other film festivals and they hope to get it to Netflix, HBO or another streaming service down the line.