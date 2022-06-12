LA Rams Trophy Tour comes to Santa Barbara as fans flock Paseo Nuevo for a photo op

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds and hundreds of local Rams fans lined up on State Street and waited their turn to take a picture with the Lombardi Trophy that the team won earlier this year by beating Cincinnati 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

The trophy was on display at the Paseo Nuevo Mall and it was the next-to-last event on the 11-stop Los Angeles Rams Trophy Tour that began in late April.

Besides a photo op, Rams Cheerleaders and their mascot Rampage were on hand to meet and greet the crowd.

Although the Rams won a Super Bowl when the team was located in St. Louis, this is the team's first Lombardi Trophy as the Los Angeles Rams.