LA Rams Trophy Tour comes to Santa Barbara as fans flock Paseo Nuevo for a photo op

LA Rams Trophy Tour stops in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Hundreds and hundreds of local Rams fans lined up on State Street and waited their turn to take a picture with the Lombardi Trophy that the team won earlier this year by beating Cincinnati 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI.

The trophy was on display at the Paseo Nuevo Mall and it was the next-to-last event on the 11-stop Los Angeles Rams Trophy Tour that began in late April.

Besides a photo op, Rams Cheerleaders and their mascot Rampage were on hand to meet and greet the crowd.

Although the Rams won a Super Bowl when the team was located in St. Louis, this is the team's first Lombardi Trophy as the Los Angeles Rams.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

