Santa Barbara Thunderbolts win 12u girls soccer Western States Championship

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Best in the west!

The Santa Barbara Thunderbolts AYSO 12u girls soccer team won the Western States Championship over the weekend to complete an undefeated season.

They went 22-0-1 and became the first Santa Barbara AYSO 12u girls soccer team to win the Western States title.

1,800 12u girls soccer teams began their season seven months ago in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Alaska and the Thunderbolts are the last team standing.

Thunderbolts consist of:

Players: Maya D'Amour, Gwyneth Thomas, Elsie Orwig, Emilee Joulie-Mares, Madeline Kneafsey, Piper McGinnis, Adeline Parker, Julie Horton, Simone Rudnicki, Wynne Singer, and Arianna Boyce

Coaches: Mitch Thomas (Head coach), Angela D’Amour, Chris Orwig (Assistant coaches).

According to the coaches, "They played with so much confidence, camaraderie, and joy. It truly was a beautiful example of teamwork!"