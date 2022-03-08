Tryouts for SB Men’s Adult Baseball League are Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Dust off the baseball mitt and stretch those hamstrings.

Tryouts for the Santa Barbara Men's Adult Baseball League are this Sunday, March 13 at the Goleta Valley South Little League fields located next to the Page Youth Center.

There are three divisions: 18-34, 35-44 and 45 and older.

Tryouts are 10am for 35-44 and 45 and older.

18-34 year olds will take the field at noon.

For more information including registration please visit https://www.sbmabl.com