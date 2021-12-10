Skip to Content
More Sports
By
Published 12:25 am

Turner Foundation will bring Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Jerry West to Santa Barbara

newbush39
Turner Foundation
The Turner Foundation will host its second gala with Magic Johnson and Jerry West as special guests.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - NBA Hall of Fame players Magic Johnson and Jerry West will be special guests as the Turner Foundation hosts its second gala on Dec. 16 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach.

The event will raise money for the Turner Foundation's Music and Imagination program for low-income kids as well as the new Foundation House which is a triplex in Santa Barbara that houses 12 young adults that were formerly in unstable living situations.

In addition to the triplex, the Turner Foundation also has two low-income apartment communities on Santa Barbara's westside.

The Turner Foundation was founded in 1958 and for more information please visit www.theturnerfoundation.com.

The gala with Magic and Jerry West is sold out.

More Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content