Turner Foundation will bring Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Jerry West to Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - NBA Hall of Fame players Magic Johnson and Jerry West will be special guests as the Turner Foundation hosts its second gala on Dec. 16 at the Rosewood Miramar Beach.

The event will raise money for the Turner Foundation's Music and Imagination program for low-income kids as well as the new Foundation House which is a triplex in Santa Barbara that houses 12 young adults that were formerly in unstable living situations.

In addition to the triplex, the Turner Foundation also has two low-income apartment communities on Santa Barbara's westside.

The Turner Foundation was founded in 1958 and for more information please visit www.theturnerfoundation.com.

The gala with Magic and Jerry West is sold out.