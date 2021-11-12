Celebration of Dons legend Sam ‘Bam’ Cunningham set for Nov. 20 in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - There will be a celebration of life for Santa Barbara High School sports giant Sam 'Bam' Cunningham on Saturday, November 20.

It will take place at 11am at Cunningham Track at Peabody Stadium on the campus of Santa Barbara High School.

People are encouraged to wear any Cunningham, Santa Barbara High School, USC or New England Patriots gear.

Sam died on September 7, 2021 at the age of 71.

Cunningham was a standout in football and in track for the Dons in the late 1960's.

He scored 39 touchdowns for the Dons.

He went on to USC and his big game against an all-white Alabama team in 1970 helped speed up the integration process at football programs in the South.

Cunningham scored four touchdowns in the 1973 Rose Bowl against Ohio State.

He spent nine seasons in the NFL and became the Patriots all-time leading rusher.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1992.