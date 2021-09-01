Former UCSB star JaQuori McLaughlin to sign 2-way contract with Dallas Mavericks

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - JaQuori McLaughlin made quite an impression during the NBA Summer League and the Dallas Mavericks sure took notice.

The former UCSB star will sign a 2-way contract with Dallas.

A 2-way contract allows players to bounce back and forth between the G-League and the NBA and it protects the team from losing that player to another team.

After a standout senior season at UCSB in which he was named Big West Player of the Year, McLaughlin played well with the Golden State Warriors this summer.

He averaged 9.1 points, 5.1 assists and 4 rebounds per game in 7 summer league games.