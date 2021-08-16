Goleta All-Star Anastasia Brunner is on 12u championship team at USA Softball All American Games

More Sports

GOLETA, Calif. - Anastasia Brunner is back in Goleta with quite a souvenir, a championship medal.

She played on Region 10 Stars that recently won the USA Softball All American Games 12u title.

Her team had players from California, Nevada and Hawai'i.

The tournament took place in Oklahoma City where only 360 12u girls in the United States made the teams that were divided in regions.

Brunner is speedster who plays both first base and outfield.