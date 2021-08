More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Karch Kiraly keeps adding to his legendary volleyball career.

Kiraly guides the U.S. Women's National Volleyball Team to their first-ever Olympic Gold Medal as they sweep Brazil 25-21, 25-20, 25-14.

Kiraly won three golds as a player(2 indoor and 1 beach) and now has gold as a head coach.

He is a graduate of Santa Barbara High School.