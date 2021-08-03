Former SBCC pitcher Tyler Gilbert makes MLB debut and throws scoreless inning of relief as Arizona edges the Giants 3-1

More Sports

PHOENIX, AZ. - Tyler Gilbert made his Major League Baseball debut against the best team in baseball and it was a success.

The Arizona Diamondbacks reliever pitched a scoreless eighth inning against San Francisco, striking out two batters as he protected a 3-1 lead.

He was credited with a hold in the 3-1 Diamondbacks victory.

With his family in the stands, Gilbert struck out Austin Slater to begin the inning.

He then got Kris Bryant to fly out and ended the 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout of Darin Ruf.

Gilbert pitched at Santa Barbara City College and went 9-2 with a 2.43 ERA in 2013.

He was the Western State-North Division Pitcher of the Year and earned a scholarship to USC.