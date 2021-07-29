Undrafted JaQuori McLaughlin is signing with Golden State Warriors organization

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The basketball journey will continue in the bay area for former UCSB basketball star JaQuori McLaughlin.

A little while after he was not selected in the NBA Draft, the reigning Big West Player of the Year announced on Twitter, "Blessed to be part of the Warriors organization."

McLaughlin averaged 16 points and over 5 assists per game last year as a senior for UCSB as he led the Gauchos to a 22-5 record and their first NCAA Tournament appearance in ten years.