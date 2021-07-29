Skip to Content
More Sports
By
Published 11:39 pm

Undrafted JaQuori McLaughlin is signing with Golden State Warriors organization

jrock.00_00_00_00.Still001
Former UCSB star JaQuori McLaughlin is headed to the Golden State Warriors organization.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The basketball journey will continue in the bay area for former UCSB basketball star JaQuori McLaughlin.

A little while after he was not selected in the NBA Draft, the reigning Big West Player of the Year announced on Twitter, "Blessed to be part of the Warriors organization."

McLaughlin averaged 16 points and over 5 assists per game last year as a senior for UCSB as he led the Gauchos to a 22-5 record and their first NCAA Tournament appearance in ten years.

Sports
Author Profile Photo

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for NewsChannel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content