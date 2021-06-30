SB Foresters alum Andrew Luria writes a sports adventure book for kids

More Sports

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Former Santa Barbara Foresters baseball player Andrew Luria is hoping to bring some sports history into the lives of kids in his first published book The Adventures of Charlie Marley: Midnight's Moment in Time.

It is a time traveling sports adventure book geared to kids around 9-13 years of age.

The story is about two 12-year olds who meet up with an ex-ballplayer turned inventor.

The inventor did not have a good ending to his baseball career and he and the kids want to go back in time to right the wrong of his life.

But his time-traveling calculations are as bad as his swing and they end up in a bunch of other great moments in sports history like Babe Ruth and his called home run shot.

Luria played with the Foresters for two summer seasons (2000-2001) and was an All-Ivy League performer at Cornell University.

Luria is an Emmy-award winning news anchor in San Diego for Fox 5.

For more information about his book please visit www.charliemarley.com